Burnley chippy receives Food Hygiene rating

Park View Chippy in Higgin Street received the maximum five rating of very good after it was visited by food hygiene inspectors on April 25th.

Hygienic food handling, the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building, and the management of food safety were all found to be good.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

Park View Chippy, Higgin Street, Burnley. Google Streetview

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The information on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities in England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.