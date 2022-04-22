Burnley pizza takeaway receives 'Food Hygiene' rating of one

Pronto Pizza, a takeaway at Sandygate, was given a score of one when it was inspected on March 21st.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) used in England and Wales takes into consideration three important aspects of each food-related business and its operations: Hygiene, Structural and Management.

Pronto Pizza in Burnley received a Food Hygiene rating of one

Following an inspection of a food business, the inspecting officer assigns a numerical score to the following three areas:

Level of compliance with food hygiene and safety procedures (e.g. food handling practices, temperature control)

Level of compliance with structural requirements (e.g. cleanliness, condition of structure)

Confidence in management.

In the case of Pronto, inspectors said that “major improvement was necessary” in the management of food safety.