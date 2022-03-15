Burnley takeaway must improve after '2' Food Hygiene Rating

Chicken N Shakes, a takeaway at 298 Padiham Road, Burnley, was given the score after assessment on March 10th, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Burnley's 141 takeaways with ratings, 75 (53%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Chicken n Shakes has been given a 2 Food Hygiene rating

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority, but is not a guide to food quality.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

A 2 rating means that some improvement is necessary.