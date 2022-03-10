Pendle pub restaurant given zero 'food hygiene' rating
A village pub and eaterie in Pende has been given a ‘zero’ Food Hygiene rating by inspectors.
The Anchor Inn, at Salterforth Lane, Salterforth, Barnoldswick, was given the minimum score after assessment on February 7th, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.It means that of Pendle's 83 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 57 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.
A zero rating means urgent improvement is required.
