Pendle pub restaurant given zero 'food hygiene' rating

The Anchor Inn, at Salterforth Lane, Salterforth, Barnoldswick, was given the minimum score after assessment on February 7th, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.It means that of Pendle's 83 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 57 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The Anchor Inn at Salterforth has received a zero rating from the Food Hygiene Agency

A zero rating means urgent improvement is required.

The scheme is set out in law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.