The Ark sandwich shop at 392a Colne Road, Burnley, Lancashire was given the score after assessment on February 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Burnley's 136 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 97 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The Ark has been given a Food Hygiene Rating of 2

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so consumers can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

A rating of two means some improvement is necessary.