Burnley takeaway must improve following food hygiene rating
A Burnley takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating, meaning that improvement is necessary.
Aaisha Takeaway, a takeaway at 72 Yorkshire Street, Burnley, was given the score after assessment on November 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Run by the Food Standards Agency, the scheme helps consumers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards. It is run in partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Of Burnley's 142 takeaways with ratings, 78 (55%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times.
This includes:
handling of food
how food is stored
how food is prepared
cleanliness of facilities
how food safety is managed
The food hygiene rating scheme does not provide information on the following factors:
quality of the food
customer service
culinary skill
presentation
comfort