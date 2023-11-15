Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The aim of the ambitious attempt, which will take place in the fan zone at Turf Moor on Saturday, is to collect enough bags to fill the seats at Turf Moor.

Visitors are being asked to bring at least one non-perishable food item (e.g. canned goods) on the day, where in return they will be treated to live cooking demonstrations, the chance to meet Bertie and Bella Bee, live music, and a host of other family fun activities.

The Unite for Hunger event takes place in the fan zone at Turf Moor this Saturday

TikTok star Max McCann and Burnley FC in the Community Foodbank have joined forces for the Unite for Hunger event, which Max says is just the beginning.

"While we aim to break records on Saturday, we understand that the issue runs deeper. This is just the beginning of our journey, and in the coming months, we have exciting plans in store to tackle food insecurity even more comprehensively.”

Burnley FC in the Community Food Bank manager Nathan Norris added: “We are really excited about this event, and working with Max. Hopefully, as many people as possible get involved and we achieve a world record.”