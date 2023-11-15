Burnley’s iconic pizza shop Enzo’s has been voted ‘Best Takeaway’ at the Good Food Awards for the fourth consecutive year.

In winning the prestigious national award for the fourth time, the Colne Road business has also been awarded the ‘Gold Seal’, the highest award given by the highly respected authority, and one that can only be obtained by award holders who have been honoured for three years or more.

The Enzo’s team said: “We are honoured to once again receive the 'Good Food Award' for the fourth consecutive year. This recognition is a testament to the hard work, passion, and commitment of the entire Enzo's team. Winning this prestigious award consistently for four years is a remarkable achievement that we attribute to our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and the exceptional support from our community.

“At Enzo's, we take pride in crafting pizzas that go beyond the ordinary. Our commitment to using the finest ingredients and the meticulous craftsmanship that goes into each pizza has been the cornerstone of our success for over 37 years. This award reaffirms our belief that a dedication to excellence and a genuine love for what we do can truly make a difference.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Burnley community, our loyal customers, and the 'Good Food Awards' for recognizing our efforts. It is the continuous support from our patrons that motivates us to raise the bar each year and strive for culinary perfection.