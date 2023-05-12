News you can trust since 1877
Burnley FC fan launches two businesses at the age of 57 after four decades working for someone else

After four decades working for someone else, and at the age of 57, Burnley man Paul Walsh decided to take a leap of faith and branch out on his own.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 12th May 2023, 09:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 09:49 BST

Paul, who has worked as an employee since leaving the former Ivy Bank High School at 17, reflected on his future after the death of his father.

As a Burnley fan he had a job he loved working at the club before working more recently at the East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce.

Burnley man Paul Walsh, who has launched his own business at the age of 57, with Tracy Heatley, a marketing mentor and director of BoB Club North West Networking groups, who has been supporting Paul in opening his new second business.
Paul credits his time on furlough during the pandemic for allowing him the time to upskill himself and prepare to start his own business. In his research he discovered that many companies struggle with or don't collect essential customer data, or follow up on leads, among other tasks that help support growth, so he set to work to find a solution.

With a passion for marketing and automation, Paul is now supplying an all-in-one software platform that automates many repetitive business tasks, such as CRM data capture, email campaign design and implementation and social media posting,so businesses can concentrate on the other aspects of growth and servicing their customers.

Paul has taken his plans to help the business community one step further and has opened a second business to fill a gap in the networking market in the Accrington area by providing a Business over Breakfast Club.

Paul is married to Tracy who is practice manager at Ightenhill Medical Centre in Burnley. The couple met at 18 and tied the knot in 2005.

Paul said: "I cannot wait to get started. We’ve already got people joining to secure their business exclusive membership places.”

