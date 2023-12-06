A Burnley mum will make dreams come true this year when she hosts free Santa visits for underprivileged children.

Mum-of-four Beth Schinkel, who runs The Massage Hut, will make it a very fairy Christmas for at least five struggling families being supported by Brighter Lives North West.

Beth and her 14-year-old daughter Annie will dress up as fairies while her husband Getty will be the jolly red man himself and all will visit households to give gifts to youngsters and pose for photos for some treasure family mementos.

"We started doing doorstop Santa visits during Covid because we couldn’t have contact with people but wanted to something for children going through a difficult time. We decided to carry it on after the pandemic because there are still children out there struggling. The kids loved it and we really enjoyed it. This will be our third year doing it."

Married couple Beth and Getty Schinkel, of Burnley, dressed up as a fairy and Santa to help spread Christmas magic to children in need.

The massage therapist was inspired to do the Santa visits after hosting pamper parties as part of her job, and the kind venture soon became a “family affair” with her husband and teenage daughter lending a hand.

"We do offer a few paid-for Christmas parties and the money from those goes towards the costume hire and children’s presents for the free visits.

"I love Christmas, and doing this is something that is so small for us – it’s a day out of our time, costs us nothing and and we get to have a bit of fun dressing up and being daft – but for these children, it means the world. Seeing their faces light up is just magical. It means a lot to those families who are having a hard year for one reason or another. It’s a little thing for us but makes a massive difference.”

Burnley man, Getty Schinkel, dressed up as Santa while visiting children in need.

Beth has teamed up with Brighter Lives North West, a community interest company based at Valley Street Community Centre, for the past two years. The CIC hosts Young People’s groups and one-to-one sessions offering advice and support on domestic abuse or mental health but has been forced to pull its previously free services from high schools due to a lack of funding.

As Beth added: “Brighter Lives does amazing work and it’s important to raise awareness of its services.”