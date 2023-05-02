But it was the spur Karina (66) need to spring into action to lose the weight and also launch a new career for herself too. For, after shedding two stone, Karina has become a Slimming World consultant ready to launch her own group this week.

Although she had never struggled with her weight previously Karina’s eating habits changed during lockdown as she was unable to work as a driving instructor. The pounds crept on sneakily until the fateful day in September last year when she saw the image of herself at the wedding.

Driving instructor Karina Roberts after her two stone weight loss

Karina said: “I couldn’t believe the lady in the picture was me. Behind the smile and pretty dress was someone who’d lost their spark, their confidence and it took me by complete surprise.”

Luckily for Karina, she had support of friends, including one who’d found success in a local Slimming World group. “Without my friends, I wouldn’t have known where to turn. I was so embarrassed at gaining weight and I simply didn’t know how I was going to tackle it,” Karina added.

After a quick search online, Karina found a Slimming World group at Ightenhill Methodist Church, Burnley.

Karina said: “I was so nervous walking in on that first night. However, I needn’t have worried. I knew instantly that I was in the right place.

This was the photo that sparked Karina Roberts into motivating herself to lose two stone she put on over lockdown.

“I sat and soaked up everything I heard and felt during that first evening in group. It was so inspiring hearing the other members share their success and ideas, and it was clear that we were all on the same journey, no matter how much weight we each wanted to lose.

“Without judgement or humiliation, we were all there to help and support each other, I was so excited to get started.”

Karina learned how making small, simple changes to the way she shopped, cooked, and ate, she could lose weight while enjoying all of her favourite foods and meals.

She said: “I’ve never loved cooking like I do now. Making curries and soups from scratch without using jars of sauce from the supermarket has made a huge difference. Not only are my meals now healthier and lower in calories, but they are also so much tastier than before.

Karina Roberts feeling full of confidence after her two stone weight loss

" I can’t believe I’ve only discovered such joy in cooking now.

Her compassion and understanding of how it feels to be overwhelmed and uncertain at the prospect of starting a weight loss journey has given Karina the desire to help others.

She said:“I’ve spent over 30 years helping people learn how to drive, now I can’t wait to help people on their own weight loss journeys, becoming the best version of themselves and enjoying life to the full.”