News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Marks &Spencer to close stores in May - full list of closures
40 minutes ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
58 minutes ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
1 hour ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
1 hour ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
2 hours ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death

Former Burnley pub to be transformed into flats

A dilapidated pub on the outskirts of Burnley town centre has been earmarked to become five flats.

By Bill Jacobs
Published 2nd May 2023, 09:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 09:39 BST

The Britannia Inn in Oxford Road is currently closed and in a poor state of repair.

Read More
Burnley Live 2023 photo gallery
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr T Stott, of Queen Street, Briercliffe, has bought the two-storey premises and wants to turn the building into three ground floor and two first floor apartments.

The Britannia Inn, Oxford Road, BurnleyThe Britannia Inn, Oxford Road, Burnley
The Britannia Inn, Oxford Road, Burnley
Most Popular

He has told council officials it is unlikely it will ever be viable as a public house again.

Mr Stott has submitted a planning application for the conversion of the building near Towneley Park to Burnley Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A supporting statement says: “The application site comprises a dilapidated detached, two-storey public house located on Oxford Road, Burnley.

“No external alterations are required to facilitate the proposed change of use, other than sandblasting of the external stonework.

“The public house is in an extremely poor state of repair and would be in need of significant investment to make it a viable business concern.

“The applicant is a local developer with a track record of delivering high-quality residential conversions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“In light of the current condition of the property and the lack of a future in its current guise, it is considered that the building would be more suitable in residential use.

“It is sought to deliver variety in the type and size of accommodation within the building, which would appeal to a range of future occupants, who would first be vetted and approved.

“Towneley Park is in close proximity to the site and offers opportunities for outdoor leisure pursuits

“The sale to the applicant was predicated on continued, prolonged struggles to make the business viable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“With rising commercial energy prices, supply chain costs and post-Covid-19 impacts, the continued viability of marginal businesses such as this will be questionable, particularly in the wider context of changes in drinking habits and the requirements of consumers.

“There are other local drinking establishments in the vicinity (Burnley Wood Club and the Woodman Inn) able to cater for the local community.

“It is in close proximity to the town centre.

“Internally the building will be stripped out entirely, taken back the exposed walls and floors, before being refit to a high standard to accommodate the proposed residential uses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The development makes efficient use of an existing building.”

Related topics:BurnleyBurnley Council