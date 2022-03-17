Three new teams competed for the first time ever at the On The Beat competition at Blackpool's Winter Gardens. and D-Struct, (under 10), D-Fyance (under 14) and D-Feet (under16) were all placed first in their respective categories.

The youngsters also smashed a number of individual and duo categories and showcased some amazing team performances.

Burnley dance school Next Level Dance enjoyed success at their first competition in two years

School proprietor and head coach Lucy Fallows kept the dance school going all through the pandemic, maintaining an online coaching schedule to keep the children engaged and learning new skills.

Proud parent Louise Thompson said: “It’s just fantastic so see the children being able to compete again and the cherry on the cake being all the teams winning in Blackpool. They’ve all worked so hard and seeing them having such fun is brilliant.”

