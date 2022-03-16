Police launch investigation after high value power tools stolen from vehicles on Burnley hotel car park in early hours of morning

A variety of high value power tools were stolen and an inquiry launched to identify five suspects involved. Police have recovered some items but several are still missing.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

If anyone witnessed five males wearing dark clothing in the area between 1-20am and 2am please contact the police on 101 quoting log number 0139 of the 16th March 2022 or email the neighbourhood policing team at [email protected]