He aims to complete 10 10Ks AND a half marathon AND a 127 mile long walk covering the length of the Leeds and Liverpool canal.

To kick start the challenge Aaron is taking part in a half marathon in Blackpool on February 18th and he will follow this with 10k runs in Chester, Fleetwood, Blackpool and Manchester from March to May. His mammoth walk will take place on June 22nd and 23rd.

Aaron Holt with his wife Laura and their children Jonah and Ruby. Jonah has a rare condition known as TSC and this year Aaron is taking on multiple 10k challenges in a bid to raise £10,000 for the charity that supports them

Aaron hopes to raise as much money as possible for the Tuberous Sclerosis Association to add to the £4,325 he and his wife Laura have already raised for the charity through a variety of different events. Their inspiration is their one-year-old son Jonah who was diagnosed with the condition, known as TSC, after he suffered a series of seizures. It causes non cancerous tumours to grow in the brain and other parts of the body, including the spinal cord, nerves, eyes, lung, heart, kidneys. There’s currently no cure for TSC, which affects only one million people worldwide, but there are treatments for some of the problems it causes. Jonah has epilepsy as part of his TSC and takes medication to try and minimise his daily seizures.

Laura said: “We can’t take TSC away from Jonah but we can stay positive for him and hold his hand every step of the way. Jonah is such a happy little boy and gets cheekier by the day. He’s already football mad and loves nothing more than running around with his big sister causing chaos. We nick-named him ‘Wreck-it Ralph’ because he loves to bash everything, doesn’t know his own strength.

“We're determined to raise as much money as we can for the Tuberous Sclerosis Association, a charity close to our hearts. The TSA provides much needed support to those affected by Tuberous Sclerosis and dedicate themselves to finding a cure.”