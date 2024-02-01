Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liz Wilkes, who lives in Duke Bar, was using SSB Law to claim for cavity wall work that was botched.

But when the firm went bust, she was left to pick up the legal costs despite assurances throughout that she would not pay a penny.

Her son Sean, of Nelson, says he has had "sleepless nights" since Liz was threatened with bailiffs and ordered to pay the total within 14 days.

"She was rocked by it. She was distressed.

"I thought, maybe it was a hoax or scam.

"I was fuming. I had sleepless nights over it because my mum was distressed. It's disgraceful.

"If morality, decency, and humanity are at play, my mum won't have to pay a penny. She doesn't lead an extravagant life. She doesn’t have a few quid in her bank.”

Sean Wilkes' mum Liz, of Burnley, faces around £18,000 in legal bills after SSB Law went bust.

Sean added that the pair have “no way of raising that kind of money” unless they sell her house.

When Pure Legal approached Liz in 2019 to encourage her to claim compensation for defective cavity wall insulation, she signed up, with Sean saying, "They seemed professional."

SSB Law later took over the claim.

Last spring, the firm informed her the claim was not strong enough to go to court and closed it.

"My mum shredded the paperwork, thinking that was the end. But then she opened a letter in November demanding £18,000 in 14 days, or the bailiffs would come out and take her car and possessions. It's the law. It's cold. It's clinical. It's heartless at times."

The mother and son applied to pause the proceedings for 60 days, but that has now lapsed, and they are awaiting a court date.

"I keep expecting an email to land with a court date. The waiting is horrible. I want it to go away."

Sean's 73-year-old friend, who lives in Queensgate, is also being threatened with a £13,500 bill.

"She's in a big panic, ringing my partner asking what's happening. She feels they are trying to destroy her life."

Sean has joined a WhatsApp group with other people in the same boat.

"Many older people have been scared into going ahead with claims. They might be more likely to pay it, as it's not uncommon for them to have a few quid tucked away, like for a funeral."

Liz is determined to fight the case, but as Sean added, "A lot of people have panicked and paid.

"My mum went out with friends and came back imbued with power and said she was going to fight it."

Still, "It's all up in the air. The 60 days have passed. The debt will be accruing interest. We're hoping the case gets chucked out. Maybe we're living in Cloud Cuckoo Land, but we're playing it by ear.

"I never thought I'd see the day my 77-year-old mother, who has never owed a penny in her life, would receive the advice, 'Don't open your door to anyone.'

"That sums it up for me."