Adding that the council were in discussions with house developer Miller Homes for the final design of the ramp at the entrance to The Calders in Cliviger, the spokesman said: “The planning report mentions 'a ramped access suitable for pedestrians, pushchairs etc' to replace a stile and steps into the site.”

Dozens of residents took to social media last week to express their anger and objections to the metal walkway that one person described as an ‘industrial fire escape.’ Miller Homes has described the walkway as a ‘modern, accessible’ ramp that is still in the early stages of construction. Despite being given assurances that a stone wall would be built around the ramped walkway, along with landscaping, residents have said the walkway in its current state is ‘totally out of keeping’ with the development of 125 homes. The ramp has been built to give access to a public footpath that cuts through the site towards Towneley.