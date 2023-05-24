Coun. Raja Arif Khan will take over the role from Cosima Towneley.

Coun. Khan was born in Fathepur, a village in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan, and moved to the UK in the 1960s as a young teenager, living in various towns and cities across the UK, until he settled in Burnley in 1976.

The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Raja Arif Khan, with his wife and Mayoress, Zaban Nisa.

He has been married for 48 years and has three daughters, two sons and 10 grandchildren.

His wife Zaban Nisa will be Mayoress, along with Shbana Khan, Shamina Khan and Nosheen Shoukat. Consort will be Asif Raja.

The Mayor has a passion for community service and over the years has been an active member of several community organisations, including those promoting community cohesion, and as vice-chair of the Racial Equality Council.

He has also been a local school governor and served as a Justice of the Peace.

Coun. Khan first became an elected councillor for Stoneyholme and Daneshouse in 1998. For the last 15 years he has represented Queensgate ward.

One of his main hobbies is gardening and he has some rare plants and trees imported from different parts of the world to his home in Burnley.

The Mayor said: “I am looking forward to utilising community gardens and other groups throughout my Mayoral year.

“It is an absolute honour and privilege to serve as the Mayor of Burnley and I am looking forward to the year ahead.”