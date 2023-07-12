News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Burnley company ESP Play donates specialist equipment for autistic children at Dane Royds Junior and Infant's School

A Burnley company has made a generous free donation of equipment to help an autistic girl and her schoolfriends enjoy some therapeutic playtime.
By Dominic Collis
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 12:48 BST

ESP Play, based at Eastham Place, made the donation to Dane Royd Junior and Infant’s School in Wakefield after one of the parents made contact with ESP managing director Andy Wood.

Mum Charley Roebuck knew Andy professionally and was delighted when he offered to help her daughter Sienna (4) who is autistic and non-verbal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Charlie explained: “Two months ago I made an appeal on LinkedIn asking for help in donating specialist equipment to Sienna’s school. She has lots of sensory needs that she needs to meet in order to regulate her on a daily basis.

Sienna playing with the equipment donated by ESP Play in Burley to Dane Royds School in WakefieldSienna playing with the equipment donated by ESP Play in Burley to Dane Royds School in Wakefield
Sienna playing with the equipment donated by ESP Play in Burley to Dane Royds School in Wakefield
Most Popular

“Upon seeing one of my posts, Andy of ESP Play contacted me to see if there was anything he could do to help.

“After several calls with Andy and him learning more about Sienna’s specific needs we decided a bespoke sand and water table would be so beneficial to her and the other early years students within nursery.

Read More
Burnley play and sport equipment business has busiest summer in a decade

“Andy set the wheels in motion and had this manufactured in his factory. The equipment was successfully installed and will be so beneficial to so many pupils including my little girl for years to come. Sienna loves it, as it gives her some time out and is very therapeutic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I feel with all the negative things in the world right now it’s great to share this uplifting story about the kind gesture Andy and his team have made happen.”

Related topics:Andy WoodBurnleyWakefield