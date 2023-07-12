ESP Play, based at Eastham Place, made the donation to Dane Royd Junior and Infant’s School in Wakefield after one of the parents made contact with ESP managing director Andy Wood.

Mum Charley Roebuck knew Andy professionally and was delighted when he offered to help her daughter Sienna (4) who is autistic and non-verbal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie explained: “Two months ago I made an appeal on LinkedIn asking for help in donating specialist equipment to Sienna’s school. She has lots of sensory needs that she needs to meet in order to regulate her on a daily basis.

Sienna playing with the equipment donated by ESP Play in Burley to Dane Royds School in Wakefield

“Upon seeing one of my posts, Andy of ESP Play contacted me to see if there was anything he could do to help.

“After several calls with Andy and him learning more about Sienna’s specific needs we decided a bespoke sand and water table would be so beneficial to her and the other early years students within nursery.

“Andy set the wheels in motion and had this manufactured in his factory. The equipment was successfully installed and will be so beneficial to so many pupils including my little girl for years to come. Sienna loves it, as it gives her some time out and is very therapeutic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad