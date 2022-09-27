ESP Play design, manufacture and install play, sports and recreation equipment for schools and local authorities that encourage activity, designed unique to the environment available, using a variety of products to create the play experience and play value.

Managing director Andrew Wood said: “The summer holidays are always a busy time for our business as all schools like to have work completed while the children are off. However, we have experienced extraordinary demand this year.”

An average project value for ESP Play is around £30,000, with the projects completed in August ranging from £8,000 to £320,000, at schools throughout the country.

ESP Play equipment

Andrew added: “Our work directly contributes positively and helps to combat global issues such as obesity, mental health, depression and anxiety. A playground represents a place children love to be. They build relationships, learn how to share, and develop skills that you cannot learn in the classroom.”

