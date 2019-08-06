Burnley company aiming to change the lives of young people for the better

Burnley-based Positive Footprints is set to raise the aspirations of thousands of children after receiving £240,000 from The Careers and Enterprise Company.

Positive Footprints, through its parent company Regenda Homes, partners with organisations and schools to provide award-winning programmes that enable children and young people to discover their potential and explore the world of work.

It was one of just 15 providers across the country that benefitted from The Careers and Enterprise Company Primary fund. Of £2m., £1.65m. was allocated to nine companies, allowing them to increase the scale and impact of their innovative programmes.

Lesley Burrows, managing director of Positive Footprints, said: “It is estimated that 4.5 million children in the UK are living in poverty, which has a direct impact on a child’s aspirations, hopes, dreams and resilience.

"We believe that everyone has the right to do what they love and should be given every opportunity to succeed. This funding from The Careers and Enterprise Company really will change lives. And by partnering with organisations who use their Corporate Social Responsibility budget to fund our programmes, we aim to double the impact and number who will benefit to 260 schools and over 12,000 children.”

Claudia Harris, chief executive of The Careers and Enterprise Company, said: “Career aspirations and expectations form young. By supporting these brilliant organisations we can help spark a light in more young people just when it matters so much.

"We look forward to seeing the impact of these innovative programmes that will help children explore opportunities and challenge stereotypes as early as possible.”