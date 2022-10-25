As revealed in the Burnley Express last month, the iconic clock, an evocative memory in so many Burnley folk’s lives, has been given a face-lift.

The clock has been standing on the site since the original bus station was built in 1964.

It became a recognisable landmark and popular meeting place for people going on nights out and is still a focal point in the town for people to ‘meet under the clock.’

The clock at Burnley Bus Station has been refurbished and is now back in place. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

When the old bus station was demolished there were fears the clock would go too but it remained in place when the new £3m. station was built in 2002.

The three clock faces have been upgraded with new parts and lighting and the framework has been re-painted.

Les Burrows, who is facilities manager at Burnley Bus Station, said: "The clock certainly is iconic and part of the town’s heritage."

