Burnley Bus Station iconic clock refurbished
The time has finally arrived – Burnley’s iconic bus station clock has been turned back to its former glory.
As revealed in the Burnley Express last month, the iconic clock, an evocative memory in so many Burnley folk’s lives, has been given a face-lift.
The clock has been standing on the site since the original bus station was built in 1964.
It became a recognisable landmark and popular meeting place for people going on nights out and is still a focal point in the town for people to ‘meet under the clock.’
When the old bus station was demolished there were fears the clock would go too but it remained in place when the new £3m. station was built in 2002.
The three clock faces have been upgraded with new parts and lighting and the framework has been re-painted.
Les Burrows, who is facilities manager at Burnley Bus Station, said: "The clock certainly is iconic and part of the town’s heritage."