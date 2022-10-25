News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Burnley Bus Station iconic clock refurbished

The time has finally arrived – Burnley’s iconic bus station clock has been turned back to its former glory.

By Dominic Collis
8 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 12:34pm

As revealed in the Burnley Express last month, the iconic clock, an evocative memory in so many Burnley folk’s lives, has been given a face-lift.

The clock has been standing on the site since the original bus station was built in 1964.

It became a recognisable landmark and popular meeting place for people going on nights out and is still a focal point in the town for people to ‘meet under the clock.’

The clock at Burnley Bus Station has been refurbished and is now back in place. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Most Popular

When the old bus station was demolished there were fears the clock would go too but it remained in place when the new £3m. station was built in 2002.

Read More
Burnley buses throughout history subject of latest picture gallery

The three clock faces have been upgraded with new parts and lighting and the framework has been re-painted.

Les Burrows, who is facilities manager at Burnley Bus Station, said: "The clock certainly is iconic and part of the town’s heritage."

Advertisement

Hide Ad
The clock at Burnley Bus Station has been refurbished and is now back in place. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard