Burnley buses throughout history subject of latest picture gallery
The spotlight falls on Burnley buses in our latest retro picture gallery, courtesy of local historian Roger Frost and the Burnley Civic Trust.
Roger said: “From 1880 Burnley was a tram town. The first internal engine buses were privately owned and introduced about 1900.
“The council became involved some years after its purchase of the tram system, in 1901, but it was not until 1924 that the first 12 buses were purchased for new routes which had not been laid to trams. The builder of these buses was the Burnley firm of Knape’s who had a well-established carriage works, part of which still stands, near Bank Top Station.
"In 1933, the public transport departments of Burnley, Colne and Nelson merged into BCN which provided bus transport for the whole area. Two years later the trams were finally replaced by a bus system which has operated since then. Of course, buses have been bought and withdrawn continuously since 1924 but, at the present time, the bus undertaking is no longer in the ownership of Burnley and Pendle Councils.”