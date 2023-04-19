News you can trust since 1877
Burnley Boys and Girls Club 125 year old charity enters new era with Ribble Valley youth club

The award-winning 125 year old charity Burnley Boys and Girls Club is coming to the Ribble Valley with a new permanent residence at the former Baptist Church Ebenezer’s in Billington, just outside Whalley.

By Dominic Collis
Published 19th Apr 2023, 11:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 11:27 BST

The club and its centre manager Graham Vernon are established as pillars in the Ribble Valley community having previously run a club in Whalley. Following challenges through the pandemic and issues with a minority of people in the local area the club was forced to close, leaving many young people with nowhere to go.

Having worked with the local police and with the backing of Lancashire County Council the new premises in Billington will provide a safe and inviting space for young people to socialise, make friends, enjoy themselves and also chat to experienced youth workers if they need help or guidance.

Graham said: “How perfect to finally find our new home in the Ribble Valley, in a place that means we don’t even need to change the organisations name.

Burnley Boys and Girls Club is coming to the Ribble Valley with a new permanent residence at the former Baptist Church Ebenezer's in Billington, just outside Whalley.Burnley Boys and Girls Club is coming to the Ribble Valley with a new permanent residence at the former Baptist Church Ebenezer's in Billington, just outside Whalley.
“Billington BGC as part of our new development strategy to bring all the community a little closer together, with community coffee shop and youth hub supporting the most needy and most vulnerable in a safe environment, with our array of skills including bereavement counselling, positive mentoring, emotional and wellbeing support and traditional youth services.

“It can now shared with a freshly ground coffee, locally produced cakes or pie and peas, Ebenezer’s coffee shop has everything you will need and boasts one of the best views across the valley with every pound going to support the wider community keeping it local for the locals of every age.”

The club runs open sessions for £1, with all proceeds going back into the club. Sessions for juniors and seniors are on Monday and Wednesday, there is no need to book just turn up for sports, crafts, games and chat.

You can support BBGC by donating to the charity or volunteering your time.

There will be an official opening on Thursday April 27th.

For more information about Billington Boys and Girls Club and its sister club and services, please visit www.bbgc.org.uk

Related topics:Ribble Valley