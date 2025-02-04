A Burnley-born actor has turned a pipe dream into reality by lending his voice to the latest Wallace and Gromit film.

Muzz Khan, who grew up in Nelson and went to Marsden Primary School and Edge End High School, has made a name for himself starring in the likes of Brassic, Casualty, Black Mirror, and the film Me Before You with Emilia Clarke.

The 43-year-old also features alongside Peter Kay and Lenny Henry in Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, broadcast on BBC One on Christmas Day and Netflix last month. With the animation joining Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger in bringing the Burnley accent to a global stage, we catch up with Muzz to hear all about his experience playing newsreader Anton Deck in the iconic comedy series:

How did the part come about?

Wallace and Gromit came about after my voice-over agent, Sue Terry Voices, sent my voice reel to Aardman. I'd dreamed about working for them ever since I was a kid at secondary school. Kinda always thought it was a pipe dream, especially given how selective Aardman are and how many thousands of actors want to work for them! Most voice agencies will send Aardman their clients' voice reels. They receive A LOT. Someone at Aardman heard my reel and really liked the sound of my voice. They then put it forward to Nick Park, who decided that my voice would be perfect for a character in the movie. I feel bloomin' lucky because there's only core eight actors in the whole of Vengeance Most Fowl and to be among the greats of Lenny Henry and Peter Kay in this is a real honour.

What do you think of the film?

I absolutely loved it. I thought it was a triumph. It hit all the right notes of being nostalgic, witty, full of northern puns, and being brought up-to-date by addressing the world of Artificial Intelligence - while ramping up the cinematic factor in some of the action shots. I've seen it four times now and I STILL notice something new - or a sneaky hidden joke - with every viewing. It's one of those films you have to constantly pause to see the detail and gags in the background.

How was it playing a northern newsreader in the film and showcasing the northern accent?

I absolutely loved it. Authenticity and representation is super important to me. I'm a massive advocate of equality and the visibility of people and I took great pride in showcasing my Burnley accent in this. It'll go down in the history books, eh? I hope MORE Burnley and Pendle actors after me get to work with Aardman and keep that local legacy and connection going.

As your character’s name is a pun on Ant and Dec, have the duo reached out to you about it?

Haha! Sadly not. Would've been nice, eh? What I DO know is that Aardman got in touch with them before I started recording the role of Anton Deck and asked the Geordie boys for their permission in using this play-on-words for my character. Ant and Dec gave their blessing and duly agreed! Phew! It was also insane to see “Anton Deck” trending on X/Twitter when the film was released on Christmas Day. That was wild, man.

What did it mean to you to take part in such an iconic British film?

Oh, it means the world! And an utter dream come true. I've been a major lover of Aardman ever since the Morph days, so this has been quite a moment! Post-release, the film has been received so well. It got a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, got nominated for a Golden Globe and has just been nominated for an Oscar, too. We're also up for three BAFTA awards this year. I'm looking to make it down for at least one of those, hopefully!

How would you describe your journey from Burnley and Pendle to Netflix?

Haha! It doesn't quite work like that! As an actor, you just get on and do the work and hope people respond favourably to it. You don't have any control or say as to where it ends up. But.... I've had quite a few things on Netflix, so I'm very fortunate. The journey itself has been long, testing, arduous - but liberating and joyful. It's a tough old business and there's been some definite lows and times where I've quit the business temporarily, only to be dragged back in again. I'm proud of everything I've achieved and worked on to date - I hope it serves as an inspiration to our community that as a Burnley-born, Nelson-raised, Pakistani and Lancastrian - I dreamt big and I chased it. People will always put you down and ridicule your dreams. Don't let them. You do you. And ignore the naysayers.

What does it mean to you to represent Burnley and Pendle on a global platform like Netflix?

This is such a good question. Especially now, in the wake of Bank of Dave 2 being released on Netflix. It's important to talk about why. I felt a bit let down by the lack authenticity and representation of that film. It's something that I feel was missed in both of the Bank of Dave movies. A movie that I'd hoped would really represent the true demographic and ethnic make-up of the area while also bringing in plenty of Burnley and Pendle acting talent. But it failed on both counts. It certainly showed the beauty of our town with the cinematography and drone shots, which was great to see. But, if there's a third film, I hope that gets addressed.

Is there anything else you want people to know about yourself?

In terms of what's next, I was just in the second series The Good Ship Murder on Channel 5, which aired in January. That was utterly glorious to do. I filmed it with Shayne Ward in Malta - I think I can already hear some of the female fanbase of your readership swooning! A week on a boat with Shayne Ward in the sunshine? Sign me up! Next up, I'm currently working on a few things. I've just done a part in another big animation movie, which will come out next year, and have just completed an episode for series two of Daddy Issues with Aimee Lou Wood and David Morrissey for the BBC. At the moment, I'm working on an animation series for CBeebies from the makers of The Adventures of Paddington. That's a series regular role, which takes me up to April - that will also air next year. That's about as much as I can say at the moment! Watch this space.....(!)