After last year’s innovative real ale trail around Colne, organisers, volunteers and attendees alike were thrilled to see the festival back at its traditional home where the event once again brought together almost 2,000 beer lovers, live music enthusiasts, and community supporters for a weekend of celebration and fundraising.

The festival’s return brought together an impressive selection of over 90 real ales, ciders, and craft beers, drawing beer lovers from far and wide. Live music, curated by the Colne Blues Society, added to the vibrant atmosphere, creating an unforgettable experience for all who attended.

“The Pendle Beer Festival is a celebration of everything CAMRA stands for,” said festival organiser Paul Brown. “It’s about more than just beer – it’s about supporting local breweries, preserving our pubs, and creating a space where people can come together as a community. This year, being back at the Muni made it extra special. We’re so grateful to everyone who made it a success, and as always, it’s an honour to be able to support the hospice; a charity very close to many of our hearts.”

Pendleside Hospice has been the chosen charity partner for more than a decade. During this time, the festival has raised more than £60,000 – an astounding sum that has supported the hospice’s work of providing care and support to people living with advanced, long-term, and life-limiting illnesses in Burnley and Pendle. This year alone, the event is estimated to have raised an impressive £5,000, further enabling Pendleside to continue its essential services, including inpatient care, hospice at home support, health, wellbeing and rehabilitation services, and bereavement counselling.

Leah Hooper, Pendleside Hospice’s community engagement Officer, said: “It’s incredible to see the community come together like this. The Pendle Beer Festival plays a vital role in our fundraising efforts and we’re so grateful to CAMRA, our dedicated sponsors, and everyone who attended or volunteered. The funds raised will go directly to helping our patients and their families.”