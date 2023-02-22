Burnley Bobcats Swimming Club hosting sponsored swim at Padiham Leisure Centre for Pendleside Hospice
Burnley Bobcats Swimming Club is hosting a sponsored swim at Padiham Leisure Centre, to raise funds for the team as well as Pendleside Hospice.
The swimmers will have the opportunity to achieve a distance badge whilst also taking part in a fantastic fund-raising event on March 10th.
Since this year marks Pendleside’s 35th anniversary, the children have been given a “35” target, with the younger swimmers aiming for 35 lengths (875 metres), and the older swimmers 3,500 metres (140 lengths).
All the swimmers can choose to go further if they wish. This will be a massive achievement for many swimmers who do not often get the opportunity to gain a certificate.
Later in the year, some of the older swimmers also intend to run another event nearer to the Hospice’s actual anniversary date. This could be a 35km swim which would be a huge challenge.
To show your support and sponsor the children taking part in this event, please donate by going to https://www.justgiving.com/page/bobcats-swimming-club-danielle-cook-1676036191526