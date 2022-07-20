Natasha Gilbraith was left heartbroken as the £375 cake had been paid for by her late grandmother, Patricia Pearce, who died in April.

Natasha’s husband, Louis said: “It was just devastating for us because the cake had such special significance and was a way of remembering Pat on the day.

Louis and Natasha Gilbraith cut into the wedding cake made for them by baker Cheryl Jackson after the company they bought their original cake from went into liquidation weeks before their big day

“We both became Christians a couple of years ago and Pat was a tremendous support and guide for us.”

The couple, who live in Burnley and are both on the autistic spectrum, have a 19-month-old son Christian and Natasha (28) is due to give birth to their second child in two months. With the cost of the wedding they could not afford to buy another cake so they put out an appeal for help on social media to see if anyone could make them a cake at short notice.

Cheryl Jackson, who owns Cuppa Cake Ltd in Burnley, saw the appeal and answered the couple’s SOS by offering to make a replacement cake at no cost.

Not only did Cheryl make a beautiful three tier wedding cake, she took it to the venue, Beeston Manor in Preston, last Saturday to make sure it got there safely and she could set it up on the top table.

Star baker Cheryl Jackson (centre) with Sean Foxcroft and Joanne White at her shop, Cuppa Cake Ltd in Burnley

Cheryl even had to make an extra tier when the cake topper of bride and groom figurines, were too large to fit on the one she made originally.

Louis, who is 32, said: “This was such a kind gesture and we will always be grateful to Cheryl for what she did for us.”

The couple originally tied the knot at St Matthew’s Church in Burnley in 2020. But as it was at the height of the pandemic they were restricted to numbers.

Louis added: “We said that once restrictions were lifted we would have a proper wedding reception as we have such a big family.

Louis and Natasha Gilbraith at their wedding reception with their son Christian who is 19 months old