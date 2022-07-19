Aaron McGinty is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence after he was jailed in 2020 for Class A drug offences.

Officers said the 35-year-old, who is believed to have links to Burnley, could “pose a risk to members of the public”.

Det Sgt Sarah Hargreaves, of Burnley Police, said: “We need your help to find McGinty and I would appeal to anyone who knows where he is or who sees him to call us as soon as possible.

“He knows he is wanted and he may pose a danger to members of the public so please do not approach him but ring us on 999.”

McGinty is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with collar length dark brown hair in dreadlocks which is usually worn up.

He also has a stubble beard and various tattoos on his hands and arms.

Police said he wears blue contact lenses and speaks quietly with a local accent.

His last known address was Marsden Hall Road in Nelson and he is known to have friends who also live in that area.

McGinty has access to a blue Ford Ka, registration NL55 VHD, but police believed he was on foot.

Anyone with information should call 101 as soon as possible, quoting log number 727 of July 19.