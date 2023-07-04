News you can trust since 1877
Burnley architectural designer Saira Hussain recognised as inspirational woman in STEM at the House of Lords

Burnley architectural designer Saira Hussain has been recognised as an “inspirational woman in STEM”, at the House of Lords.
By Dominic Collis
Published 4th Jul 2023, 10:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 11:09 BST

Burnley-born Saira Hussain who heads Architectural practices HAD and CO, in Burnley, Blackburn and Manchester was recognised as an inspirational female business owner in STEM and Construction, who acts as a role model to future generations.

The UK government-commissioned Alison Rose Review of Female Entrepreneurship highlighted she was a woman challenging the status quo, in typically male dominated sectors.

The Review recommended that encouraging young women to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects, is key to increasing female start-up rates in those sectors. Women still make up a minority of the STEM workforce.

Saira Hussain in the House of LordsSaira Hussain in the House of Lords
It is accepted that the lack of visible female role models in the industry contributes to the low number of females taking up related careers.

Baroness Sandy Verma in conjunction with FSB and Natwest/RBS hosted the event in the Peers’ dining room at the House of Lords.

Laura Capper, head of construction and manufacturing at Natwest, said: “Empowering women in STEM and construction isn’t just about breaking gender barriers; it’s about strengthening progress.

“By embracing diversity and inclusivity, we unlock a wealth of talent, creativity, and innovation that boosts the economy and propels the industry forward.

“Addressing existing underrepresentation can bring fresh perspectives and expertise, enriching teams and projects with their unique contributions building a future that is not only equitable but also built to last.

“The Rose Review demonstrated that up to £250bn of new value could be added to the UK economy if women started and scaled new businesses at the same rate as UK men.”

