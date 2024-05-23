Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Burnley animal charity is set to undergo a huge site makeover and build a new onsite heritage museum.

Supporters of the Horses and Ponies Protection Association (HAPPA) have given the charity a special gift to mark its 50th anniversary in the town this year as their generous donations will help to fund the enhancements to Shores Hey Farm.

The works – including extensive refurbishments of the onsite café, the Walter Bartley stable block, and the opening of an onsite museum highlighting the evolution of equine welfare in the area - will start from Monday, June 3rd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The renovations will allow the charity to restore the “deteriorating” stable block that poses a risk to horses and staff.

A horse outside HAPPA's The Cafe at Shores Hey Farm in Burnley.

Sarah Arthur, HAPPA’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “I am deeply humbled by the support shown for HAPPA. This is an important milestone for the charity. My heartfelt thanks go to those that have remembered HAPPA in their will. Without your support, we would simply cease to exist. It is important that we remember the generosity of those who have left a gift. In this case, vital improvement will be made to the facilities at Shores Hey Farm in their memory. The site improvements will safeguard the charity’s existence for a further 50 years, continuing the fight ‘to give a second chance to neglected, abused, and unwanted equines’.”

The museum, The Evolution of Equine Welfare, is expected to open in September.

Amanda Berry, Head of Equine Operations, is spearheading the museum project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bringing this story to life is both satisfying and rewarding. Following the footsteps of our founder, Mona Huskie, has been enlightening. Having worked in equine welfare all my life, this journey has been fascinating, and I am privileged to tell her story.”

Staff outside HAPPA's The Cafe at Shores Hey Farm in Burnley.

Shores Hey Farm will remain open to visitors during the refurbishment, which is scheduled to be completed in approximately six weeks.

Here is everything you need to know about the renovations:

Walter Bartley stable block

A rescue and supporters outside HAPPA's The Cafe at Shores Hey Farm in Burnley.

- Replacement and extension of 16 stables;

- Installation of a new rubber matting system offering protection, comfort, and warmth for the horses;

- Installation of two storerooms;

- Rebuilding the stables with galvanised steel frameworks and recycled plastic slats, offering durability and low maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rose in the Walter Bartley building at HAPPA, Shores Hey Farm in Burnley.

- Yellow Hill Equestrian will commence the stable refurbishment works from Monday, June 3rd.

The Café

- Extension of the kitchen to meet the growing demand and ensure allergen requests are safely managed;

- Relocation of customer toilets;

- Expansion of the second-floor space for visiting businesses utilising the adjoining meeting rooms;

- The Café will be closed from Monday, June 3rd to Thursday, July 18th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- During this period, a Café on Wheels will be available outside the reception area of Shores Hey Farm from Friday, June 7th to Sunday, July 14th, from 11am to 3pm, seven days a week.

New Heritage Museum

- The museum aims to educate visitors about the history of HAPPA and the development of horse welfare in agriculture, transport, and leisure.

- It will highlight the work of HAPPA’s founder, Mona Huskie, who dedicated her life to improving the welfare of horses and combating cruel practices.