Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

You know you’re over 30 when bagging a bargain gives you a high.

And when that deal is a scrumptious three-course meal for just £9, you’re as high as heaven.

No.81 Indian Restaurant is a cosy little venue in Burnley Road, Padiham, that is big on taste and big on value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the moment we stepped through the door of this stylishly decorated restaurant on a stormy Sunday afternoon, we were welcomed with open arms. The staff member who seated and served us was probably the friendliest I’ve ever met. He was great with our little one, very attentive and warm, making us feel at ease from start to finish, even as our three-year-old had a few wobbles.

Mouth-watering mango makhan at No.81 Indian Restaurant, Padiham.

It's a service like that that helps create loyal customers, and makes you eager to go back and support the business time and time again.

Our meal began with poppadoms and a selection of chutneys and relishes, before my partner tried the fish pakora and I had some moreish vegetable samosas. Other starters on the menu included lamb chops, chilli saag prawn and garlic chicken chaat.

Then, it was on to our third course. My other half opted for the garlic bagaar, one of the restaurant’s signature dishes, calling it “excellent”. It’s a fairly hot dish, a South Indian favourite, comprising chicken tikka cooked with aromatic garlic and fresh green chillies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garlic bagaar at No.81 Indian Restaurant, Padiham.

I usually always go for a classic bhuna but my eyes were immediately drawn to the mouth-watering mango makhan, a mild curry with creamed coconut, sliced almonds, fresh cream and mango pulp, finished off with a butter topping. It sounded dreamy - and the reality did not disappoint. It was a vibrant, exciting and comforting dish.

The menu offered all the traditional curries you’d expect to see, like a korma, rogan josh and vindaloo. Those looking for something different will also find a treasure trove of choice. The garlic chilli ghost, naga bite, and royal Bengal mustard, which are all signature dishes, are sure to whet the appetite of any curry lover.

As if the deal wasn’t good enough already, it also included a rice or naan dish each. Trying to be a bit more adventurous, I went for the chilli orange rice, which complemented the makhan well, while my partner had mushroom pilau. He also ordered a generously sized garlic naan.

And that’s the thing. The prices may have been small but the meal sizes certainly weren’t, giving the customer extra value for their pounds. You can also grab a three-course early bird meal deal between Tuesday and Thursday from 5pm to 7pm, or dine two for one on all starters and main meals on a Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fish pakora at No.81 Indian Restaurant, Padiham.

The staff told us the restaurant is still relatively young, and yet it seems to have quickly built a strong reputation in the area for its great pricing, delicious authentic Indian food and reliable dining and takeaway services, carried by a wave of five-star reviews.