Burnley and Pendle Scooter Club 50th anniversary ride for Pendleside Hospice
The Burnley and Pendle Scooter Club is gearing up for its 50th anniversary celebrations with a special ride.
Club members will be taking part in the ride, which will raise money for Pendleside Hospice, this Saturday (August 10th).
It will set off from Gala Bingo, Burnley, at 12 noon before riding to Hollingworth Lake, near Rochdale, and finishing back in Burnley at the Bridge Bier Huis.
At 7pm there will then be an evening celebration at Briercliffe Club with Northern Soul DJs. Entrance is £2.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.