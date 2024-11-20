Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Burnley and Pendle band is laughing all the way to global success.

ALL HAIL HYENA, an experimental punk-rock trio, says its music has surpassed one million streams on Spotify.

To celebrate, Jay Stansfield, Rob Ashworth and Tom Cross are now planning a series of special events and releases. Fans can look forward to exclusive content and live performances, details of which will be announced in the coming months.

Frontman Jay said: "Reaching one million streams is a testament to the incredible support from our fans. We're grateful for the love and enthusiasm that our music has received, and we're excited to continue pushing creative boundaries."

Burnley and Pendle punk-rock band, ALL HAIL HYENA. Credit: Tiffany Ellen

But it’s not the first time the rockers have reached a million milestone. In fact, the pals have gone viral twice, with their Reddit video of them surprising their “number one fan” with a garden party gig amassing more than 60 million plays.

For more information and updates, visit www.allhailhyena.net and follow the band on social media platforms @allhailhyena