The Ambulance Hall, Nelson, hosted the celebration which was attended by the Mayors of Burnley and Pendle, Couns Arif Khan and Brian Newman.

Burnley and Pendle Friends League, as the name clearly indicates, represents both boroughs and works with local partner organisations based within the boroughs, promoting better understanding between the diverse communities, community cohesion, inter-faith relations through community engagement and development initiatives

In celebrating Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, the BPFL recognise the invaluable contribution to the society by the Pakistani diaspora in these two boroughs which is over 30,000 including current Mayor of Burnley Coun. Arif Khan.

Burnley and Pendle Friends League celebrated Pakistan Independence Day

The BPFl congratulated the two Mayors on their being elected as first citizens of the two boroughs, recognised and praised them for their public service and wished them well for their mayoralty year.

Coun. Khan, said: “I was overwhelmed with emotions at the reception as I was amongst friends who encouraged and supported me in my role as a councillor from day one. The respect and honour I received was incredible. I am grateful to the organisers and the people who packed the in attendance.”

Coun. Brian Newman said: “It was a great pleasure to attend the celebrations and reception and I am grateful to the BPFl for respect and honour shown displayed.”

Pakistan Independence Day, observed anually in the country as a national holiday on August 14th, commemorates the day when Pakistan achieved independence and was declared a sovereign state following the termination of the British Raj in August 1947.

Former Burnley Coun. Mozaquir Ali, the secretary of BPFL, said: “It was both a pleasure and privilege to receive the two Mayors of Burnley and Pendle at the celebrations, we wish them both well, that the enjoy the mayoralty to the full and do themselves and their boroughs proud.”