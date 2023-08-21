Burnley and Pendle Friends League presented a lifetime achievement award to Shakil Salam at the Pakistan Day celebrations and reception to the Mayors of Burnley and Pendle held at the Ambulance Hall, Nelson.

Shakil commenced his career in journalism in the 1980s working for BBC Radio Lancashire, Daily Jang, Urdu newspaper and since the 1990s has worked for television channels as a reporter for Ummah TV, Dunya Global TV and recently moved to Samaa TV.

The Friends League presented the award in recognition and appreciation of his hard work and commitment rendered in presenting the contributions of the local community and organisations in the media over two decades.

Mozaquir Ali, secretary of BPFL, said: “Shakil is widely known and respected.