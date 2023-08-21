News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness

Lifetime achievement award presented to Shakil Salam at the Pakistan Day Celebrations by Burnley and Pendle Friends League

Burnley and Pendle Friends League presented a lifetime achievement award to Shakil Salam at the Pakistan Day celebrations and reception to the Mayors of Burnley and Pendle held at the Ambulance Hall, Nelson.
By Dominic Collis
Published 21st Aug 2023, 09:31 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 09:31 BST

Shakil commenced his career in journalism in the 1980s working for BBC Radio Lancashire, Daily Jang, Urdu newspaper and since the 1990s has worked for television channels as a reporter for Ummah TV, Dunya Global TV and recently moved to Samaa TV.

The Friends League presented the award in recognition and appreciation of his hard work and commitment rendered in presenting the contributions of the local community and organisations in the media over two decades.

Mozaquir Ali, secretary of BPFL, said: “Shakil is widely known and respected.

“He is amongst the best journalists in the minority communities, who has served the community over two decades presenting the contribution of the community and organisations in both print and electronic media. It’s only right that he is recognised and this award is well deserved.”

Related topics:BurnleyPendleNelson