Burnley and Nelson students at St Christopher’s Sixth Form achieve 'A'-mazing A-Level results

A trio of Burnley and Nelson students who attend an Accrington sixth form are shining today after receiving amazing A-Level results.
By Laura Longworth
Published 17th Aug 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 12:38 BST

The St Christopher’s Sixth Form students have achieved some of the highest marks in their year group, securing them a place at some of the best universities in the UK.

Emma Stinchon, of Nelson, has earned a fantastic A*A*A, setting her off on her path to the University of Edinburgh.

“My time at St Christopher’s Sixth Form has been full of highs and lows, but the staff have been amazing in helping me achieve my potential. Thank you. The next step for me is studying History at the University of Edinburgh.”

Emma Stinchon and Alice Burrows of St Christopher's Sixth Form achieved top grades in their A-Levels.Emma Stinchon and Alice Burrows of St Christopher's Sixth Form achieved top grades in their A-Levels.
Burnley student Alice Burrows made her teachers proud by gaining A*AA.

“My time at St Christopher’s Sixth Form, as well as main school, has been incredible and I couldn’t have achieved these grades without the support of my teachers, who have helped me through the whole journey. Thankyou.”

And Santino Donnelly, of Burnley, scored highly enough with ACC to study Law at the University of Lancaster.

“Sixth Form at St Christopher’s has had its ups and downs but with help from all the staff and my peers I achieved what I needed to read Law at the University of Lancaster. I’m looking forward to what the future holds, thanks to everyone at St Christopher’s.”

Mr Jones, the headmaster, praised the youths for their A-Level success, saying they “deserve all the praise and acclaim that they will receive and I wish them well.”

