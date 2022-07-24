All the family are welcome to attend the event on Saturday (July 30th) from 10am to 4pm and talk to firefighters and see some of the skills and equipment they have to offer.

With stalls and the opportunity to see crews in action with demonstrations of road traffic collision and rope rescue drills, a raffle is also being held for the Firefighters Charity and Pendleside Hospice.

Crews at Burnley Fire Station with some of the prizes up for grabs at the open day next Saturday

There are plenty of prizes up for grabs including a 32 inch TV, meat and beauty vouchers, sound bar, disco sound system, digital watch,

ear phones and many more.