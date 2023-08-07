Organised by Pete and Christine Gainsley, of Castle Street boutique Purdie Oak, it involves a town trail with photos of 12 bugs hidden in shop windows.

Youngsters need to mark off sighted bugs on their “spotting” form, which is available from Purdie Oak priced at £1. This entry fee is given as a donation to Rosemere Cancer Foundation. On returning their completed form, it goes into a draw to win a bug shaped cake from Studio Bakery.

A charity bug hunt challenge tied in to Clitheroe Food Festival aims to keep children busy during school holidays in Clitheroe

Yvonne Stott who is Rosemere’s charity fund raiser said: “The bug hunt is a cheap and cheerful way to keep the kids entertained on a

shopping trip or just as something to do.”