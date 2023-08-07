News you can trust since 1877
Bug hunt challenge tied in to Clitheroe Food Festival aims to keep children busy during school holidays

If how to keep the children entertained during the school holidays is already ‘bugging’ you then a charity bug hunt tied in to Clitheroe Food Festival could be just the answer.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 15:18 BST

Organised by Pete and Christine Gainsley, of Castle Street boutique Purdie Oak, it involves a town trail with photos of 12 bugs hidden in shop windows.

Youngsters need to mark off sighted bugs on their “spotting” form, which is available from Purdie Oak priced at £1. This entry fee is given as a donation to Rosemere Cancer Foundation. On returning their completed form, it goes into a draw to win a bug shaped cake from Studio Bakery.

A charity bug hunt challenge tied in to Clitheroe Food Festival aims to keep children busy during school holidays in Clitheroe
Yvonne Stott who is Rosemere’s charity fund raiser said: “The bug hunt is a cheap and cheerful way to keep the kids entertained on a

shopping trip or just as something to do.”

The draw will be made at food festival on Saturday, August 12th.

