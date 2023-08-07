News you can trust since 1877
A new wedding venue, set within a 62 acre park in the Forest of Bowland, will be hosting brides from 2024.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 7th Aug 2023, 11:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 11:07 BST

Over 150 couples, and a dozen local wedding suppliers, attended an open day for Bowland Tipis which is licensed to host wedding ceremonies and celebrations for up to 200 guests.

On-site accommodation is available within 200 yards of the tipis for up to 60 guests in the form of luxury lodges, shepherds, huts, safari tents, camping pods and luxury glamping tents.

Charlotte Wood, Events Manager at Bowland Tipis said: “There seems to be three things which people are loving about Bowland Tipis, first being that the tipis are so secluded and hidden from sight, it really is a woodland paradise. Secondly, they love the fact that their friends and family can stay within such a short distance of the tipis and finally, they know that they’ll be one of the first people to get married at Bowland Tipis.”