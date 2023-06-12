Allan Clarkin, who is also the ex coach of former award winning kickboxer Michael Bisping, was presented with the British Empire Medal in a special ceremony at Preston County Hall.

Founder of the Burnley based Black Knights kickboxing club, Allan was nominated for the award by pupil and friend Stuart Gervaise who initially put his name forward four years ago, collecting dozens of letters of testimony from students past and present.

Allan Clarkin( right) founder of the Black Knights kickboxing club in Burnley was awarded a BEM after he was nominated by his student and good friend Stuart Gervaise

The process was halted by Covid, but when the late Queen’s honours list came out last year, Allan’s name wasn’t included.

Then the King’s New Year’s Honours List came out and there Allan was. He and his wife Jane were also invited to attend a Royal garden party ahead of the medal presentation.

Paying tribute to Allan, Stuart said: “ This is a fitting award to one of the most influential people I have ever met. Allan has dedicated 69 years to martial arts and the local community, he has quite literally changed thousands of lives for the better through martial arts and created many top fighting champions at Black Knights Kickboxing.”

Allan said he was shocked when he heard he was to receive a medal but admitted it made him feel ‘dead proud.’

