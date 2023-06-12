News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

British Empire Medal awarded to founder of Burnley's Black Knights kickboxing club

One of the country’s highest honours has been awarded to a Burnley martial arts instructor who is also one of Britain’s longest serving coaches.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 15:24 BST

Allan Clarkin, who is also the ex coach of former award winning kickboxer Michael Bisping, was presented with the British Empire Medal in a special ceremony at Preston County Hall.

Read More
16 incredible photos capture fun and frolics that were trademark of former iconi...

Founder of the Burnley based Black Knights kickboxing club, Allan was nominated for the award by pupil and friend Stuart Gervaise who initially put his name forward four years ago, collecting dozens of letters of testimony from students past and present.

Allan Clarkin( right) founder of the Black Knights kickboxing club in Burnley was awarded a BEM after he was nominated by his student and good friend Stuart GervaiseAllan Clarkin( right) founder of the Black Knights kickboxing club in Burnley was awarded a BEM after he was nominated by his student and good friend Stuart Gervaise
Allan Clarkin( right) founder of the Black Knights kickboxing club in Burnley was awarded a BEM after he was nominated by his student and good friend Stuart Gervaise
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The process was halted by Covid, but when the late Queen’s honours list came out last year, Allan’s name wasn’t included.

Then the King’s New Year’s Honours List came out and there Allan was. He and his wife Jane were also invited to attend a Royal garden party ahead of the medal presentation.

Paying tribute to Allan, Stuart said: “ This is a fitting award to one of the most influential people I have ever met. Allan has dedicated 69 years to martial arts and the local community, he has quite literally changed thousands of lives for the better through martial arts and created many top fighting champions at Black Knights Kickboxing.”

Allan said he was shocked when he heard he was to receive a medal but admitted it made him feel ‘dead proud.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: ““I thought it was crazy - an old chap from Burnley getting a medal but I’ve still got the same passion for coaching as ever. I said I’d retire at 65 and here I am at 71 still going.. It’s in my blood.”

Related topics:BurnleyBritain