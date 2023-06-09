The Cats's Whiskers/ Annabella's nightclub was an iconic nightspot in Burnley

Thousands of revellers from Burnley and across the North West made a bee-line for the club famed for its rotating stage, huge dancefloor and crazy competitions and beauty contests.

An iconic venue at the foot of Centenary Way, the late Mike Connolly, who died in 2018, was credited with putting the town’s nightlife on the map when he saved the club from closure in 1977 and transformed it into a clubbing mecca.

Along with it being a major draw for clubbers, Mike and assistant manager John Wood treated the public to family fun days at their venue for those who could not afford a summer holiday, offering fairground rides, donkey rides and coconut shacks.

Photos capture heyday of former iconic Burnley nightclub the Cat's Whiskers

