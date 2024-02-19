Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brierfield Army Cadets, situated in Halifax Road, is a government-sponsored youth club offering adventure sports like kayaking, rock climbing, and shooting. It also award BTEC qualifications to 12-18-year-olds, and engages them in community volunteering.

The division leader says the group has had just one new starter since last summer. Now Rob English, lieutenant and detachment instructor, fears the Government will close and sell the site if the division does not gain more members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If we have another 12 months like the past 12, we will be in danger. I’d feel so sad if Brierfield lost the detachment because we don't have enough numbers. It would be such a loss to the community. Brierfield is a very underinvested area. There’s social deprivation and little stuff for children to do. I genuinely think people don’t know we’re here.”

Army cadets in Brierfield practise rifle drills. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Rob adds that the group is inclusive and cheap to join, and has helped numerous struggling youths to thrive over the years by teaching them life skills and offering support and a safe space to turn to in times of trouble.

"Many cadets have turned their lives around. Kids close to getting kicked out of school now work full-time for big companies. Some leave school without qualifications, and we work with them to get a BTEC Level Three, which is equivalent to an A-Level. It’s so invaluable to them.

"We’ve worked with schools and the community to help deal with bullying issues and incidents that have gone under the radar. Sometimes, cadets is the one thing that gets them through the week. It gives them a sense of belonging. I remember one cadet who wasn’t attending school, and he sometimes went off the rails. We helped him manage his behaviour. He loved the cadets, the training and the sports. He’d do everything he could to stop himself being kicked out. He was so focused on the cadets, and it got him through his teenage years and into the world of work."