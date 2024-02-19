News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Burnley-based Ring Stones rated 'excellent' by the Considerate Constructors Scheme for work on Dovestone Gardens and Kinross Street developments

Burnley-based construction company, Ring Stones have been praised for the standard of ethical work being carried out on their Dovestone Gardens and Kinross Street developments in Burnley by the industry’s independent assessor.
By Dominic Collis
Published 19th Feb 2024, 10:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ring Stones’ work has been rated ‘excellent’ by the Considerate Constructors Scheme which is aimed at raising standards within the construction industry to build trust with the public in construction activity.

Achieving a score 44 (out of a possible 45) on both developments, the ratings achieved are Ring Stones’ highest rating to date.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ring Stones received full marks in the categories of respecting the community and valuing the workforce for work carried out at Dovestone Gardens. For work carried out on the Kinross Street development receiving full marks for community work and care for the environment.

Most Popular
Nick Dawson and Mark Ashworth (right) of Ring Stones Maintenance and ConstructionNick Dawson and Mark Ashworth (right) of Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction
Nick Dawson and Mark Ashworth (right) of Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction

The assessor singled out examples of good practice including customer engagement sessions, local school visits, 96.83% of total waste from the site has been recycled and a total of 2,149 apprentice hours have been carried out on site so far.

Read More
Burnley Council executive agrees recommendations on 2024/25 budget including inc...

Being built by Ring Stones on behalf of Calico Homes with Syncora Care providing care and support services, Dovestone Gardens is the first extra care development in Burnley. Construction is well underway on site for the 93 units of accommodation. Extra care provides 24-hour support and personalised care to support independent living of residents.

The Kinross project will see 61 new timber frame homes built in South-West Burnley with Ring Stones’ increased focus on building environmentally friendly homes. Built by Ring Stones on behalf of Calico Homes, the diverse mix of homes will be for residents of all ages and needs with a mix of affordable rent and ‘rent to buy’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

James Macaree, managing director of Ring Stones, said: “We’re delighted to have been recognised for our team’s hard work on our developments across Burnley.

“The delivery teams on site with the support of our supply chains are always looking to improve how we work within our communities. Both developments are progressing, and we will continue to update and involve the local community.”

The Calico Group is made up of several innovative charities and businesses working together across the North West to make social profit, rather than financial profit.

Related topics:Burnley