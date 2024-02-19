Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ring Stones’ work has been rated ‘excellent’ by the Considerate Constructors Scheme which is aimed at raising standards within the construction industry to build trust with the public in construction activity.

Achieving a score 44 (out of a possible 45) on both developments, the ratings achieved are Ring Stones’ highest rating to date.

Ring Stones received full marks in the categories of respecting the community and valuing the workforce for work carried out at Dovestone Gardens. For work carried out on the Kinross Street development receiving full marks for community work and care for the environment.

Nick Dawson and Mark Ashworth (right) of Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction

The assessor singled out examples of good practice including customer engagement sessions, local school visits, 96.83% of total waste from the site has been recycled and a total of 2,149 apprentice hours have been carried out on site so far.

Being built by Ring Stones on behalf of Calico Homes with Syncora Care providing care and support services, Dovestone Gardens is the first extra care development in Burnley. Construction is well underway on site for the 93 units of accommodation. Extra care provides 24-hour support and personalised care to support independent living of residents.

The Kinross project will see 61 new timber frame homes built in South-West Burnley with Ring Stones’ increased focus on building environmentally friendly homes. Built by Ring Stones on behalf of Calico Homes, the diverse mix of homes will be for residents of all ages and needs with a mix of affordable rent and ‘rent to buy’.

James Macaree, managing director of Ring Stones, said: “We’re delighted to have been recognised for our team’s hard work on our developments across Burnley.

“The delivery teams on site with the support of our supply chains are always looking to improve how we work within our communities. Both developments are progressing, and we will continue to update and involve the local community.”