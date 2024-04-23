Bradley Big Local chairman to receive British Empire Medal (BEM) at Lancaster Castle from Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire
and live on Freeview channel 276
In the magnificent Shire Hall, the Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Mrs Amanda Parker, will present the BEM on behalf of His Majesty The King to Mr Arshad and other recipients from Lancashire commended in the recent New Year Honours List for services to their local community.
The Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, said: “I am delighted to see such deserving people from Lancashire being recognised by the award of the British Empire Medal.
“It will be a privilege to present them on behalf of His Majesty The King.”
Joining Mrs Parker on the evening will be the Chairman of Lancashire County Council, Alan Cullens; the new High Sheriff of Lancashire, Mrs Helen Bingley, and the Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Mrs Christine Kirk, as well as Deputy Lieutenants from across the county.