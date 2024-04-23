Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the magnificent Shire Hall, the Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Mrs Amanda Parker, will present the BEM on behalf of His Majesty The King to Mr Arshad and other recipients from Lancashire commended in the recent New Year Honours List for services to their local community.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, said: “I am delighted to see such deserving people from Lancashire being recognised by the award of the British Empire Medal.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the magnificent Shire Hall of Lancaster Castle, the Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Mrs Amanda Parker, will be presenting British Empire Medals (BEM) on behalf of His Majesty The King

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be a privilege to present them on behalf of His Majesty The King.”