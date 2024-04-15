Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Unity Hall was formerly the Nelson, Independent Labour Party (ILP) Socialist Institute. The pioneers that built it also ran a series of tearooms, known as the Clarion House, to provide cheap tea and warmth to people in an environment that were situated in the beautiful countryside around Roughlee, knowing fresh air and a break from the smog ridden valleys would benefit their health.

Of hundreds of Clarion Houses nationally, today only the one on Jinny Lane is still in existence.

Both Unity Hall and the Clarion House are listed on the Workers' Assembly Halls as UNESCO World Heritage site and on their story map, Workers' Assembly Halls of the World.

Unity Hall

The play, appropriately, is about the Clarion newspaper and the organisations formed by its readership, including the famous rambling clubs. Along with Clarion Cyclists, these early Edwardian pioneers promoted healthy outdoor pursuits, organising expeditions across open moors and mountains whilst campaigning for the right to roam.

The play is billed as being from the voices of ramblers and campaigners to the songs and poetry inspired by past and current struggles. The East Lancs Clarion Choir will also be singing at the event. Email, east-lancs-clarion-choir.org.uk Facebook https://www.facebook.com/share/p/w8YbHBE3cc3cWi3C/