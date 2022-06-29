Body found in Leeds and Liverpool Canal in Burnley is thought to be missing Nelson man Justin Butterworth

Police have discovered the body of a man, believed to be that of Justin Butterworth who had been missing from home in Nelson since June 7th.

The body was found on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal in Burnley yesterday.

A missing person appeal was launched by police to trace Justin Butterworth, 37, who had not been seen since June 7th, with police saying they were “very worried" for his welfare.

Police believe they have found the body of missing Nelson man Juston Butterworth

A police spokesman said: “Yesterday, a body has sadly been found on the Leeds and Liverpool canal in Burnley. Although formal identification has not yet taken place, we believe that this is Justin.

“Our thoughts remain with his family at this incredibly difficult time.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious a and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.

“We would like to say thank you to everyone who shared and supported our appeals.”

