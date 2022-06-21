Urgent appeal to help find missing Nelson man Justin Butterworth who was last seen two weeks ago

Police have issued a renewed appeal for information to help find a missing Nelson man last seen two weeks ago.

By John Deehan
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 3:30 pm
Updated Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 3:30 pm

Justin Butterworth, 37, has not been seen since June 7, with police now “very worried" for his welfare.

He is described as white, 5ft. 6in. tall, of slim build, with a shaved head and stubble. He also had tattoos on his arms.

Justin, who also has links to Burnley, was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and black Nike trainers (pictured).

Justin Butterworth has been missing for two weeks

Insp. Joe Potts, of Lancashire Police, said: “Justin has been missing for two weeks now and we are very worried for his welfare.

“At this time, we continue to appeal for information and ask anyone who can help our enquiries to speak to us.

“Furthermore I would encourage Justin, if he sees this appeal, to get in touch.”

Anybody with information, call 101, quoting log 534 of June 10. For immediate sightings call 999.

