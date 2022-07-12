Blooming success for Clitheroe Area Women's Institute Show

Held at a new venue, Brave Church, in Oswaldtwistle, the show was held over two days, with the setting up of the exhibits and the judging on Friday, and was open to the public and presentation of the trophies on Saturday.

It was a welcome return for the show after the last two years’ shows sadly had to be cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

Jacqui Mallinson, chairman of the Show Committee introduced Lynda Williams, treasurer of the Lancashire Federation of Women’s Institutes, who presented the trophies.

Oswaldtwistle and Whalley WI members

She gave trophies for “Best in Section” to individual members, and to representatives of the area Institutes for most points in each section. These included Produce and Preserves, Handicrafts, Floral Art, Papercraft, Art and Photography, Horticulture, and Confectionery.

The overall winners were: Accrington WI, and in second place, Oswaldtwistle WI. Exhibitors came from many Institutes in the Clitheroe area, and it gave members the opportunity to mix socially and sum up the competition!

Grindleton WI president Alison Tapley said: “After much searching, the Brave Church proved to be an excellent place to hold the show, with plenty of space for exhibits, good facilities, and a lovely café serving tasty refreshments.

Cupcakes entered at the Clitheroe WI show

“Stalls selling craft goods were on display, also a raffle and tombola. The overall feedback was that ‘We’re Back-On with the Show’ was indeed an appropriate title, and all are looking forward to the next show in 2023.”

Embroidery exhibits at the show