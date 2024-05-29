Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blessed Trinity pupil Li-Bau Stowell has been training with Preston North End’s first team after winning a host of medals this season.

The Year 11 goalkeeper won the Youth Alliance League, the coveted Youth Alliance Cup with PNE, and was also part of the Lancashire Under 16s team that won the English Schools Football Association National County Cup – crowning them the best county team in the country.

“That was a great game,” said Li-Bau, who kept eight clean sheets in his 10 games for Lancashire. “It was 2-2 and then we scored in the last minute. It was an amazing feeling and I ran the length of the pitch to celebrate.”

Blessed Trinity pupil Li-Bau Stowell. Photo: Andy Ford.

Li-Bau, who is currently sitting his GCSEs, has a scholarship at Deepdale until he is 18 after being spotted playing for Rosegrove Juniors.